Canada Displays Moroccan Flag on Niagara Falls and CN Tower

Rabat – On the 21st anniversary of the accession of King Mohammed VI to the Throne of Morocco, Canada displayed the colors of the Moroccan flag on Niagara Falls and the CN Tower in Toronto.

In Toronto, the famous CN tower also displayed the colors of the Moroccan flag during the night on July 31, a move meant to celebrate the Moroccan national event.

The Moroccan embassy in Canada is said to have organized both events in collaboration with Canadian authorities.

This comes after the parliament of Canada decided to reform the Canada-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group on July 28 following the Canadian federal election and the establishment of a new government.

The move also follows similar expressions of solidarity with Morocco around the world. The Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai also displayed the Moroccan flag on July 30. Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world.

Around the same time, the Colpatria tower in the Colombian capital of Bogota shined with red and green to celebrate both the Throne Day and the friendship between the two nations.

“This initiative is true proof of friendship and a new eloquent testimony to the excellence of the relations uniting Morocco and Colombia for more than forty years, a strategic relationship that is growing stronger every day,” said Farida Loudaya, the Moroccan ambassador to Colombia and Ecuador.