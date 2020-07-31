This is not the first time the Colpatria Tower has projected the Moroccan flag.

Rabat – The Colpatria Tower in Colombia’s capital of Bogota lit up yesterday night, July 30, with the colors of the Moroccan flag. The display came on the 21st Throne Day, the anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne.

Morocco’s diplomatic representation in Colombia and Ecuador organized the projection of the Moroccan flag to celebrate the friendship between the two countries, according to Moroccan state media.

Moroccan ambassador to Colombia and Ecuador Farida Loudaya said that “this initiative is true proof of friendship and a new eloquent testimony to the excellence of the relations uniting Morocco and Colombia for more than forty years, a strategic relationship that is growing stronger every day.”

The Colpatria Tower, which projected the Moroccan flag, counts 50 floors with a height of 196 meters. The building is a mark of Bogota’s visual arts heritage.

This is not the first time Colombia’s Colpatria Tower has projected the Moroccan flag. The tallest building in Colombia shone with the Moroccan colors on the 19th anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s coronation, on July 30, 2018.

The Moroccan-Colombian friendship was recently marked by the nomination of Morocco as an observer with the Andean Community of Nations (CAN).

The nomination took place during the 20th meeting of the Andean Presidential Council, on June 8, in the Colombian capital. It made Morocco the first Arab or Muslim country to secure the position.

In addition to the Colpatria Tower in Bogota, Burj Khalifa in Dubai also diffused the Moroccan flag’s colors on Throne Day.

In a period marked by the COVID-19 crisis, Morocco has postponed all royal activities and ceremonies related to the 21st Throne Day of King Mohammed VI.

The King, however, maintained tradition by delivering his annual speech to the nation on the eve of Throne Day, July 29.