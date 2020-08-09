Morocco Confirms 1,230 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths in 24 Hours

After closing the port of Laayoune on Saturday, the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region did not report any new cases of COVID-19.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced that 1,230 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Total confirmed cases stand at 33,237 as of Sunday, August 9.

Since August 4, Morocco has recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases every day.

The health ministry also announced that 18 additional patients have died since Saturday, bringing the death toll to 498.

Since August 1, the health ministry has reported at least a dozen deaths related to the pandemic per day.

Meanwhile, 1,157 new patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, increasing Morocco’s total recoveries to 23,347.

Laboratories throughout the country carried out 21,103 tests for COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday. In total, Morocco has excluded 1,416,731 potential cases of the virus since March.

Currently, 9,393 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in Morocco by region

Casablanca-Settat saw the highest increase in cases today, reporting 411 new infections. Marrakech-Safi follows with 335 new cases. Fez-Meknes reported 171 and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima counted 144.

Rabat-Sale-Kentira (+71), Draa-Tafilalet (+55), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (+27), Souss-Massa (+6), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (+5), the Oriental (+4), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (+1) also reported new COVID-19 cases today.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Casablanca-Settat region maintains its leading position with 8,751 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (7,448), Fez-Meknes (5,358), Marrakech-Safi (5,192), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (3,138).

Draa-Tafilalet (934 cases), Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (874), the Oriental (582), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (482) also have significant COVID-19 case counts.

The Moroccan regions with the lowest infection rates are Souss-Massa (193 cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (170), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (116).

COVID-19 in Laayoune

Fearing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, provincial authorities in Laayoune closed the port of the southern Moroccan city on August 8.

At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco, Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra saw only a handful of cases. Laayoune was also one of the Moroccan cities to benefit from an increase in domestic tourism when local flights resumed on June 25.

Now, the southern Moroccan city is taking strict measures to keep cases from increasing further. With the region recording no new cases today, local authorities may be hopeful that they will be able to keep the COVID-19 situation under control.