Meknes and Marrakech: Two Moroccan Cities That Share Wonders

This journey through the monuments and music of Meknes and Marrakech should inspire your next trip to Morocco.

Meknes and Marrakech are two ancient Moroccan cities that share various aspects of history and architecture.

Meknes is one of the most remarkable and interesting cities in the country. Located north-central Morocco on the highland of Saiss, Meknes is a strategic place for the military and agriculture.

The city of Meknes was established in the 11th century (1061 A.D.) by the Al-Moravids. At first, it was built as a military base, but when Moulay Ismail, the founder of the Alawite dynasty, started his reign, he chose Meknes to be his capital, from 1671 to 1727. The city of Meknes is also known as the Ismaili capital.

Marrakech was considered for a long period — and still is, to an extent — a political, economic, and cultural center in Morocco. Located in the center of the country, Marrakech was found in the 11th century by the Al-Moravids.

Throughout history, Marrakech had had a tremendous impact on the western side of the Islamic world and had been a resilient capital for different Al-Mohads sultans of Morocco.

Various historians tend to highlight the similarities there are between the two ancient Moroccan cities of Meknes and Marrakech, such as their similar architectural styles and historical monuments.

Al-Hadim and Jemaa Al-Fnaa

The first resemblance one would take note of is the two cities’ major squares: Al-Hadim in Meknes and Jemaa Al-Fnaa in Marrakech.

Throughout history, the squares have been a melting pot of cultures and a destination for tourists and travelers as well as merchants and locals.

The squares are considered to be gateways to the narrow streets of the ancient medinas (old cities). The squares constitute the beating hearts of the two cities, where everybody gathers for commerce, news, and entertainment. They embody culture, people, folklore, food, music, and traditions.

One of the most famous essential elements of Al-Hadim and Jemaa Al-Fnaa is al-halqa, a form of entertainment. The artistic phenomenon echoes and melts people’s backgrounds and social classes.

Al-halqa is considered to be the basis on which the Moroccan theater was established. During an al-halqa performance, a wonderer could watch drama and comedy, learn about history and myths, and understand the society’s proverbs and idioms. They would grab a handful of a colorful and distinguished culture.

Swani and Menara basins

Though the two basins were built in different eras — the Swani basin in the late 17th century and the Menara basin in the mid-12 century — and for different purposes, the two monuments provide the cities of Meknes and Marrakech with another monumental similarity. Visitors of these two “lakes” certainly feel the same breeze and freshness.

Meknes’ Swani basin, located inside Al-Qasbah, near the royal palace, was Moulay Ismail’s solution for any water crisis, either military or natural, that may threaten his capital city.

The first thing one would notice is the Swani basin’s size. It is 148.75 meters by 319 meters with a depth of 3.20 meters. The basin was built to cover any supply of water needed for the palace, mosques, public baths, homes, and gardens.

The basin is now a destination for foreigners as well as locals. It is a place of amusement and refreshment, especially in the summer.

Marrakech’s Menara basin, on the other hand, is located at the center of the Menara garden, a garden that includes 1,006 olive trees. Menara basin’s size is similar to that of Swani basin. It is 200 meters by 160 meters with a depth of 2.50 meters.

It was established to train soldiers on swimming and naval combat techniques before they headed for Andalusia and the shores of Morocco.

In 1870, the basin became the property of Sultan Mohammed IV and a destination for him to rest, relax, and flee the heat of Marrakech.

Menara was then transformed from a royal garden dedicated to recreation, to a place where hundreds of families go to escape to from the boiling heat of the red city.

Music and dance

Both Meknes and Marrakech are known for folklore music.

Anyone who visits Meknes and tours Al-Hadim square would hear Aissawi music, and if they are lucky enough, they could attend an al-halqa that celebrates this genre of local music.

The same would apply for a visitor to Jemaa Al-Fnaa square; however, the music would differ. Marrakech is known for its Tqitiqat music and its famous Dekka Marrakshia.

Aissawi music

Meknes is the origin of Aissawi music, a religious Sufi style of music founded by Al-Hadi Ben Aissa, Sheikh Al-Kamel.

Aissawi music is an essential element of the Meknassi (meaning “from Meknes”) identity It is performed through religious and spiritual poetry, mainly praising the name of Allah and the Prophet Muhammed.

The songs are always performed with a special dance that involves men standing in circles, shoulder to shoulder, moving in a rhythmic pattern that harmonizes the singing and the instruments. One major instrument besides the drums is the Ghaita, a long and heavy oboe. Aissawi music is always present in the city’s weddings and celebrations.

Tqitiqat music

Tqitiqat is a Marrakshi (meaning “from Marrakech”) musical style performed by men and cannot be complete except when accompanied by a special dance called Dekka Marrakshia.

People in Marrakech express themselves with this musical style when celebrating religious or national holidays and events, as well as weddings and other social occasions.

The dance is often performed by 20 men, seven among them are elderly. The seven elders represent the seven pious men of Marrakech.

The dance involves various musical instruments, starting with a calm rhythm only to become vivid by the end. Tqitiqat celebrates all that represents Allah, the Prophet Muhammed, and his teachings. The dance has three stages of performance, and after every stage, the rhythm accelerates and the topic changes.

