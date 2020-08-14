King Mohammed Supports Hospitalized Actress Touria Jabrane

Touria Jabrane, a famous Moroccan actress and former minister of culture, is receiving direct support from King Mohammed VI after being hospitalized in Rabat.

Rabat – Touria Jabrane is receiving medical care with the support of King Mohammed VI. The former actress and politician has been suffering from cancer, for which she is receiving care at Cheikh Khalifa hospital in Casablanca after her health deteriorated, said Le360.

Her admission to the Cheikh Khalifa hospital came at the behest of King Mohammed VI, who insisted she receive the best care at his personal financial expense, according to Yabiladi. The Cheikh Khalifa hospital is a state-of-the-art medical facility in Casablanca that regularly provides care for patients from across the world.

Hayat Jabrane, her sister, announced Touria’s admission to the hospital and thanked King Mohammed VI for the support.

“A great lady, a beautiful soul, fights today against the disease. Thank you Majesty for your support and generosity,” she stated on Instagram. “Today Madam Touria Jabrane Kraytif needs your prayers to all, Allah yejazikom, to overcome this difficult ordeal. Allah yehfedha.”

Career

Touria Jabrane, born in October 1932, is a multi-disciplinarian woman whose talent propelled her into stardom. She regularly featured on Moroccan television, starred in movies and made a name for herself on and off-stage in the Moroccan theatre world. Between 2007 and 2009 she held the position of minister of culture as part of the government of Abbas el Fassi.

She was the subject of tribute at the 2015 Tetouan International Mediterranean Film Festival where she was honored as the “great lady of the theater.” The festival said “she undoubtedly represents an idol of Moroccan cinema and television.” Her last appearance in movies was in the 2011 production “Atè,” before which she featured in major productions “Oud al Ward” and “Atash.”

Jabrane was decorated by the previous monarch and received the prestigious title “knight of the order of arts and letters of the French Republic.” She also received the silver prize for “Arts, Sciences and Letters” in Paris. As one the greats of Moroccan cinema and theater, Touria Jabrane will be well cared for in Casablanca, under the watchful eye of the Royal court.