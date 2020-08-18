The ministry counts 184 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 65 under artificial respiration.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,245 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 44,803.

Identification of approximately 81% of the newly discovered cases, or 1,008 people, resulted from monitoring people who made contact with COVID-19 carriers.

“This shows how much work, health authorities, military and civilian, put in the field,” said Mouad Mrabet, a coordinator at the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations, during the daily COVID-19 update.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,061 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the count to 31,002, with a recovery rate of 69%.

The ministry confirmed 33 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 stands at 714.

This is the highest daily COVID-19 death count Morocco has reported so far.

Mrabet stressed that this number should not be ignored. “It questions our responsibility regarding the respect of health safety, which is now a priority … more than ever before.”

Morocco recorded nine of the deaths in Marrakech, followed by five in Casablanca, four in Fez, three in Tangier, two in each Errachidia and Ouarzazate, and one in each El Haouz, El Youssoufia, Dakhla, Al Hoceima, Sale, Sefrou, Boulamen, and Khenifra.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment is now 13,087. This translates to 36 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 capita.

The ministry counts 184 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 65 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,673 suspected COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,603,925 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 15.27% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 151 new cases, now representing 16.07% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 106 new cases to cover 19.28% of Morocco’s cases.

The Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 351 (27.59%).

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 135 new cases, now accounting for 9.21% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.38% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 21 additional cases (1.77%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 190 new cases to account for 3.42% of all COVID-19 cases recorded in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the region of Souss-Massa confirmed 53 new cases to represent 0.97% of Morocco’s cases.

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 20 new cases (0.52%).

The region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded 13 new cases (2.06%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded only one new case (0.45%).

The northern city of Tangier saw today the organization of a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of COVID-19, by the Moroccan Red Crescent, in collaboration with local authorities.

The campaign allowed officials “to make citizens aware of the need to wear the mask and the importance of limiting travel,” said Asmae El Jebrouni, a member of the Moroccan Red Crescent, to the press.