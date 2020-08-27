Traffic of Phosphate, Derivatives Increases by 13.1% in Moroccan Ports

Morocco is the world’s largest phosphate and phosphoric acid exporter.

Rabat – The traffic of phosphate and its derivatives in Moroccan ports reached a volume of 21.1 million tons at the end of July 2020. The figure represents an increase of 13.1% compared to the same period in 2019.

The National Agency for Ports (ANP) announced the results in a statement earlier this week.

The increase is mainly due to a rise in fertilizers exports, by 39.8%, as well as a growth in sulfur (15.1%) and ammonia (29%) imports.

ANP’s statement also highlighted a significant decrease in the traffic of hydrocarbons, both at the national and international levels.

In Morocco, the traffic of hydrocarbons decreased by 14.8% in the port of Nador, 14.2% in Mohammedia, 10% in Jorf Lasfar, 9.2% in Laayoune, and 5.6% in Agadir.

Morocco’s hydrocarbon traffic reached only 5.4 million tons at the end of July 2020. The figure represents a decrease of 11.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

Moroccan leadership in phosphate exports

The significant volume of phosphate traffic in Moroccan ports is mainly due to Morocco’s position as the world’s largest exporter of phosphate.

In 2019, Morocco’s mostly state-owned OCP Group maintained its position as the world’s largest exporter of raw phosphate, with a global market share of 34%.

The Moroccan group’s exports of raw phosphate reached 9.5 million tons in 2019.

OCP Group also maintained its position as the world’s largest exporter of phosphoric acid, with a 49% market share.

The corporation’s phosphoric acid exports stood at 1.5 million tons in 2019. The exports witnessed a decline in the European market, but OCP compensated by increasing its market share in Asia.

As for fertilizers, OCP’s exports reached 9 million tons in 2019, benefiting from an increased demand in America and Europe. While the group is not the first worldwide in fertilizer exports, it is the first in Africa, with a continental market share of 58%.