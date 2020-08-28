Morocco and France to Create Center for Unaccompanied Moroccan Minors

Rabat - Morocco and France are reportedly holding discussions to establish an accommodation and care center for unaccompanied Moroccan minors in France.

The facility is set to be established in Morocco with the aim of hosting and caring for Moroccan minors.

In an interview with French news outlet Le Telegramme, French politician Florian Bachelier said,“I can confirm that there discussions are ongoing between President Macron and the King of Morocco regarding the creation of a training, care and accommodation center in Morocco to directly support them in their country.”

Bachelier, an MP of France’s ruling party, is also a close associate of the French Minister of Justice.

On June 26, the French MP alleged that most foreign minors in the city of Rennes, northwestern France, are Moroccans from the city of Oujda. These young Moroccans are accused of being involved in petty crime.

According to Bachelier, unaccompanied minors pose a unique challenge for all authorities in France, “because they have been drawn into international drug trafficking networks, and some of them have been involved in robberies and rapes.”

The Moroccan ministry of Interior and its French counterpart signed an agreement in 2018, allowing Moroccan agents to investigate the streets of Paris for unaccompanied Moroccan minors.

In parallel, the President of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Juan Vivas, slammed Morocco on March 25. Vivas appeared to complain over the increasing number of unaccompanied Moroccan minors in the enclave.

“When this [the COVID-19 crisis] is over, Morocco will have to deal with its unaccompanied minors,”he said. He described the situation as a “structural phenomenon that Ceuta suffers unfairly.”

Meanwhile, in December 2019, the Minister Delegate for Moroccans Residing Abroad (MREs), Nezha El Ouafi, declared that the numbers published on unaccompanied Moroccan minors in European countries are not accurate.

Speaking before the House of Councillors, El Ouafi stressed that Morocco has always expressed its readiness to receive unaccompanied minors, after confirming their Moroccan nationality, in a manner that leaves no room for doubt.