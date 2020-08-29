Violent Riots Erupt in Sweden After Islamophobic Extremists Burn Quran

According to local reports, the extremists burned the Quran as a form of protest against the ban of a Danish far-right leader from entering Sweden.

Rabat – Violent riots have erupted in Malmo, Sweden, after right-wing Islamophobic extremists publicly performed anti-Islam acts, including burning a copy of the Quran—Islam’s holy book.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 28, when a group of right-wing extremists organized a gathering.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the group decided to perform the anti-Islamic activities in protest of authorities’ decision to ban Rasmus Paludan, the leader of far-right Danish political party Hard Line, from entering Sweden for two years.

Paludan is known for his Islamophobic acts, including the burning of copies of the Quran on online videos. Sometimes, the extremist wraps Quran copies in bacon—a forbidden meat in Islam—before burning them.

“Sent back and banned from Sweden for two years. However, rapists and murderers are always welcome,” Paludan wrote on his Facebook, unleashing an islamophobic frenzy in Malmo.

According to Aftonbladet, the gathered extremists performed a series of Islamophobic activities including kicking and burning copies of the Quran.

The anti-Islamic acts coincided with the Friday noon prayers. Friday is considered the holiest day of the week for Muslims and the weekly noon prayers, known as Salat al-Jumuah, represent a major gathering opportunity for Muslims.

According to Reuters, about 300 protesters gathered to demonstrate against the Islamophobic activities after some of the extremists shared footage of the Quran burning online.

Protests, however, quickly escalated and included groups burning tires and throwing stones. While it is yet unclear who participated in the protests, local reports suggest that there were three main parties in the violent clashes: Protesters against islamophobia, right-wing extremists, and local police.

The demonstrations escalated in the same location where the group of islamophobic extremists had burned the Quran.

The events have led to several arrests, including six extremists for taking part in kicking a copy of the Quran. Local newspapers have also reported several injuries, especially among police officers.