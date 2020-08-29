Morocco’s CIH Bank Falls Victim to International Hacking Attack

While the number of Moroccan victims is not yet established, the bank pledged to reimburse all of its customers whose accounts have been hacked.

Rabat – Morocco’s CIH Bank announced on Friday, August 28, the hacking of numerous customer accounts.

“Tens of customers have discovered, when checking their accounts, transactions (which they did not make) from their credit cards to an international tech company,” CIH said in a press release.

The customers did not allow any of the suspect transactions, which indicates a hacking attack that targeted their accounts, CIH Bank added.

According to the bank, the customers’ accounts were hacked after their owners used their credit cards to make online purchases from a scam website.

“After precise analysis, it appears that there is no breach in the banking system, but rather a fraud of credit card data through scam websites that targeted different banks in several countries,” the statement said.

CIH Bank assured its customers that it will reimburse them for the entire stolen amount. The bank invited customers to send their complaints through the banking telephone application or calling the telephone number 4747.

CIH Bank also advised its customers to turn off their international e-commerce service after every purchase they make to ensure they do not fall victim to any hacking operation.

International attacks

The online bank robberies have made headlines across the world. On August 26, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a notice warning of the attacks and accusing a North Korean hacking group called BeagleBoyz.

According to the US agency, the hacking team is using malware to steal millions of dollars from banks around the world.

CISA estimates the group to have stolen $2 billion between 2015 and 2020 through ATM cashouts, abuse of international money transfer networks, and attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to the US agency, the recent coordinated attacks against banks began in February 2020 in an attempt to “[fund] the North Korean regime.”