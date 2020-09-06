Ahead of talks in Bouznika, Morocco’s foreign minister expressed optimism that there is an end in sight to the crisis in Libya.

Rabat – Opening the Libyan dialogue in Bouznika on Sunday, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita welcomed the positive dynamic emerging between the parties in the Libya dossier.

Bourita said he is confident the ceasefire and Libyan parties’ willingness to engage in dialogue will provide a basis for finding a solution to the conflict.

Any solution, he continued, must prioritize Libyan national spirit and solidarity, as well as political legitimacy.

A sustainable resolution to the crisis also requires confidence in the Libyan High Council of State and the Libyan House of Representatives as two legitimate political institutions that can engage in dialogue and work towards serving the Libyan people.

The foreign minister took the opportunity to reiterate Morocco’s unyielding support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). The country demonstrated its coordination with the UN when Bourita met with the Special Representative and Head of UNSMIL Stephanie Williams, on August 27.

Bourita underlined that Morocco’s approach to the Libyan conflict weighs fraternity over politics and diplomacy, under the guidance of King Mohammed VI.

The minister stressed that Morocco has no agenda in Libya and no desire “to choose among the Libyans,” regardless of developments on the ground.

“Morocco has no agenda except the Libyan one, no interest except the Libyan interest, and no proposal except what the Libyans agree upon,” Bourita said.

Morocco has always been and will continue to be eager to create a space for the Libyan parties to engage in constructive dialogue without non-Libyan interference, he continued.

The FM said Morocco has “full confidence” that Libya’s rival parties will be able to proceed towards resolving the crisis.

Consolidating its position as a key mediating force in the Maghreb, Morocco kicked off talks in Bouznika on Sunday between delegations from the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk.

The dialogue aims to maintain the Libyan ceasefire established on August 20 and support progress towards finding a solution to the conflict.

The talks come less than two weeks after the head of the UNSMIL visited Rabat. The Bouznika initiative also follows the high-level visit of the Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al Mishri, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Salah Issa, in late July.

During meetings with Moroccan officials, Al Mishri said the 2015 Skhirat Agreement is the only basis to end the crisis in Libya.

