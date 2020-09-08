Egypt, Jordan Endorse Libya Talks Held in Morocco’s Bouznika

International organizations expressed support and appreciation for Morocco’s efforts to gather the rival Libayn parties around the same table to find a mutual solution to the crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita held talks with his counterparts from Egypt and Jordan, who conveyed their countries’ endorsement of the Libya talks that kicked off September 6 in Bouznika.

During his conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, on Monday, Bourita discussed the developments in the Libyan dossier and the joint efforts to achieve a political settlement to the crisis.

In a statement, Shoukry conveyed his esteem for Bourita’s “willingness to continue and intensify the coordination on Morocco’s efforts in this direction.”

Shoukry also reiterated Egypt’s constant position to work to achieve a political solution in Libya that preserves the sovereignty and integrity of the country and its people.

He said a settlement would also contribute to ensuring regional security, preserving Libya’s resources, and protecting the country from terrorism, extremism, and nefarious foreign interference.

Both officials also discussed current initiatives aiming to secure the ceasefire in Libya and promote a “comprehensive political settlement of the crisis in the country.”

Bourita and Chokri also agreed to continue Moroccan-Egyptian consultation and coordination to intensify contacts with actors on the Libyan dossier, international partners, the UN special envoy, and the AU Commission.

Jordan’s FM happy with Bouznika dialogue

The Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, also expressed his appreciation for the Bouznika talks and all other efforts Morocco has made to reach a consensual political solution between Libya’s rival parties.

During a phone call with Bourita on Tuesday, the Jordanian official affirmed his country’s support for all efforts to solve the Libyan crisis politically and achieve the aspirations of its people.

Bourita and Safadi also discussed other developments in the region, including the Palestinian cause.

The foreign minister echoed Morocco’s position, emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict to guarantee the legitimate rights of Palestinians and an independent state for Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Warm reception of Libya talks in Morocco

Morocco earned international applause for facilitating talks between Libya’s rival parliaments.

On Monday, the League of Arab States and the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) issued statements to announce their support for the dialogue initiative.

The United Nations, the European Union, and the African Union have all expressed support for Morocco’s initiative to host the peace talks and end the conflict in Libya.