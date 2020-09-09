Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For Israel-UAE Deal

Norwegian conservative parliamentarian Christian Tybring-Gjedde has nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Conservative Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who heads Norway’s NATO delegation, has nominated Trump.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said in an interview with American media giant Fox News on Wednesday.

The Norwegian MP said he was not a big supporter of Trump but believes the president has “done more than most.”

“The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump,” Tybring-Gjedde stated.

“Barack Obama did nothing,” he added, referencing the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize former President Obama received after less than a year in office.

Tybring-Gjedde said he sees Trump’s UAE-Israel agreement as a precursor to peace in the Middle East.

“It is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE,” he said.

The Norwegian politician considers the deal a “game-changer” that “will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

Trump’s actions regarding the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan was another part of his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News that “Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict.”

The remarkable nomination is not the first time Tybring-Gjedde considered Trump for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. In 2018, he nominated Trump for his since-failed diplomacy with Kim Jong-Un of North Korea.

Per-Willy Amundsen, who represents the populist Progress Party in Norway, seconded the nomination in 2018.