Italy, Spain Laud Morocco’s Commitment to Find Solution for Libya

Libyan officials involved in the dialogue said that the meetings led to “important understandings.”

Rabat – Italy and Spain welcomed Morocco’s commitment to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Libya.

The foreign ministries of the European countries issued statements to commend Morocco’s initiative for a resolution to the conflict after the inter-Libyan dialogue of September 6-8 in Bouznika, involving Libya’s rival parties.

Italian Foreign Ministry shared on Tuesday a statement via Twitter, welcoming Morocco’s “commitment to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Libya.”

The ministry said that dialogue that convened parties to the conflict represents a contribution to the process that seeks to restore stability in the country under the aegis of the UN.

Spain also shared similar sentiments in favor of the dialogue.

The Diplomatic Information Office under the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Spain “recognizes the positive value of these dynamics, such as the meeting between the representatives of the Parliament and of the High Council of State in Morocco, which help to strengthen political dialogue and national reconciliation between the different Libyan parties.”

Spain also considers that the solution to the Libya conflict can only be political and necessarily between Libyans without foreign interference.

Several other countries lauded Morocco’s commitment to find a solution to the Libya crisis, including Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

International organizations also expressed satisfaction with the dialogue’s initiative and results, including the United Nations, the European Union, the Arab League, and the African Union.

Libyan officials also shared satisfaction with the dialogue, saying it resulted in “important understandings.”

Delegations from Libya stressed their talks in Morocco “achieved important understandings that include setting clear rules aimed at eliminating corruption, reducing the waste of public money, and ending the state of institutional division.