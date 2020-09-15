The online festival will be held under the theme, "The Art of Transmission."

Rabat – The 13th Fez Festival of Sufi Culture from October 17-26 will take place online this year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The festival has been held under the patronage of King Mohammed VI since its first installment in 2007.

This year’s events will fall under the theme “The Art of Transmission.” The festival aims to offer a cultural and creative response to the COVID-19 crisis, according to organizers.

The virtual Fez Festival of Sufi Culture will serve as a platform for Moroccan and international cultural activities.

According to the event’s organizers, the Fez Festival of Sufi Culture strives to consolidate Morocco’s position in intercultural dialogue and explore the role of Sufism in the modern world.

Every year, the Fez Festival of Sufi Culture gathers various Sufi music groups and solo artists, as well as intellectuals for various panel discussions, with the goal of promoting a positive image of Islam and Sufism.

Last year’s festival saw the participation of Sufi groups such as Tariqa Boutchichiya, Tariqa Sharqawiya, and Tariqa Rissouniya.

Tariqa Boutchichiya is named for the Qadiriyya Boutchichiyya Sufi order, which originated in northwest Morocco in the 18th century.

Tariqa Sharqawiya originated in southern Morocco and dates back to the 2nd second century.

Meanwhile, Tariqa Rissouniya from the northern city of Chefchaouen, specializes in Andalusian music.

Last year’s Fez Festival also saw the participation of the Tariqa Halvetiya, a group of the Khalwati Sufi brotherhood, which originated in western Afghanistan more than 500 years ago. The Khalwati order is now popular in Turkey, where it is known as Halveti.

To honor the 13th century Andalusian Sufi poet Abu al-Hasan al-Shushtari, the 2019 Fez Festival of Sufi Culture hosted a performance featuring French-Moroccan singer Francoise Atlan, Spanish flamenco singer Curro Pinana, and Moroccan singer Marouane Hajji.