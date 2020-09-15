Laboratories throughout Morocco have conducted more than 2.27 million tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the country in March.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,121 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 90,324.

Morocco also reported an additional 2,077 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now stands at 71,047, with a national recovery rate of 78.7%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 34 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,648. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,629 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15.

Morocco counts 263 patients with severe symptoms, including 58 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,158 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,183,718 suspect COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 924 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 245 new cases and two deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 163 new cases as well as four fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 150 new cases and one death.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 143 new cases and four deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 122 new cases and five deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 108 new cases and one death.

The Oriental region recorded 79 new cases and one death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 68 new infections and five fatalities.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 44 new cases and one death.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 26 new cases and no deaths.