Morocco Reimposes Firm Lockdown Measures in Casablanca

Rabat – Local authorities in Casablanca decided on Sunday to reimpose firm lockdown measures in the city to stem the spread of COVID-19, starting Monday.

The decision is based on the results of daily monitoring operations and regular assessments from the committees that have monitored the COVID-19 situation in Casablanca.

The lockdown measures include the closure of exits leading to the city.

People wishing to travel to and from Casablanca need an exceptional movement permit signed by local authorities.

The lockdown measures also include the closure of all schools in Casablanca, at all levels, including universities. Schools will adopt remote education starting Monday.

The government has also decided to close local markets starting at 3 p.m.

Cafes and shops are to be closed at 8 p.m. and restaurants must close at 9 p.m.

Casablanca will also adopt a night curfew. The city’s residents will be able to go out between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Health and safety professionals and other employees are eligible to bypass the curfew hours and should make a request with local authorities.

The new lockdown measures in Casablanca will be effective for 14 days to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Casablanca has been recording hundreds of cases of COVID-19 daily. On Sunday, the city recorded 948 new cases and 12 deaths.

Morocco has been under a state of emergency since March 20.

