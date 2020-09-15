Morocco Announces Schedule for Regional Baccalaureate Exams

The normal exam session is set for October 1-3 while retakes are scheduled for October 22-23.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education published on Tuesday the schedule of the regional baccalaureate exams for the 2019-2020 school year.

The exams normally take place in mid-June. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students this year will take the tests several weeks into the 2020-2021 school year.

The ministry first postponed the exams to September. Now, students across Morocco can expect to sit for the regional baccalaureate exams from October 1-3. Retake sessions will take place on October 22 and 23.

The ministry issued the schedule for both the normal and the retake sessions of the regional baccalaureate exams in a note to the directors of regional education and training academies (AREF).

The note also reached the provincial educational directors and the directors of public and private education institutions.

Morocco’s education ministry called for strict compliance with health measures against the spread of COVID-19 in order to ensure the success of the regional baccalaureate exams.

The ministry’s announcement follows its statement last month denying the rumored cancellation of regional baccalaureate exams, dismissing a fake press release attributed to the ministry.

In addition to dismissing the fake press release, the ministry also urged Moroccans to make sure all information related to education in Morocco comes from the ministry’s official sources.

On August 26, Morocco’s Minister of Education, Saaid Amzazi, adamantly declared that it is virtually impossible to cancel regional baccalaureate exams.

The minister stressed that canceling exams would discredit the baccalaureate diploma.

Students in Morocco take regional baccalaureate exams at the end of the second year of high school. Students take the exams in secondary subjects, depending on their branch of studies.

The regional exams make up 25% of the overall mark of the Moroccan baccalaureate.