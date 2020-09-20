Morocco Confirms 1,927 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 101,743

The city of Casablanca recorded 391 new cases and 10 deaths.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 1,927 new COVID-19 cases, 35 related deaths, and 1,724 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco have hit 101,743 as of Sunday evening. The number of patients receiving treatment is 19,181, with 168 new hospitalizations. Critical cases stand at 279.

Recoveries have reached 80,732, giving Morocco a 79.35% recovery rate.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,830. Morocco has a fatality rate of 1.8%.

Since March, labs in Morocco have carried out more than 2.3 million tests for COVID-19. Of this sum, 2,287,372 produced negative results.

In the past 24 hours, Moroccan labs delivered 21,007 negative COVID-19 tests.

Morocco’s COVID-19 case distribution

The majority of Morocco’s new COVID-19 cases emerged in the Casablanca-Settat region. Of the 605 new cases in the region, the city of Casablanca recorded 391. All 10 of the region’s new deaths also occurred in the city.

Other cases appeared in Settat (74) and Mohammedia (52).

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 300 new cases and four deaths. Sale (103) and Kenitra (69) contributed the majority of the cases. Deaths occurred in Sale (1), Skhirate-Temara (2), and Sidi Kacem (1).

Morocco’s Oriental region recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases and one death, in Berkane.

Marrakech-Safi follows with 169 cases, of which 92 appeared in the city of Marrakech. The region also recorded six new deaths; five in Marrakech and one in El Kalaa des Sraghna.

The Souss-Mass region reported 139 new cases and two deaths, one in Agadir-Ida-Ou Tanane and one in Taroudant.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra follows with 121 cases and two deaths, in Khenifra and Fqih Ben Salah.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region counted 120 new cases and two deaths. Tangier-Assilah (33 cases), M’Diq-Fnideq (29), and Tetouan (27) contributed the majority of the new cases. Tangier-Assilah and Al Hoceima recorded one death each.

Draa-Tafilalet confirmed 114 cases and three deaths.

Fez-Meknes (65 cases, 4 deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (53 cases, 1 death), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (32 cases, no deaths), and Guelmin-Oued Noun (19 cases, no deaths) recorded the lowest case and death figures on Sunday.