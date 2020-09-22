Morocco Seizes Thousands of Expired, Untaxed Alcoholic Beverages in Marrakech

Authorities also seized bottles of alcohol not complying with customs duties, the DGSN said.

Rabat – Moroccan security services seized on Monday thousands of expired alcoholic beverages in two warehouses in the city of Marrakech.

Following the operations, the country’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced that its monitoring of one of the concerned warehouses enabled police units to seize 26,495 bottles of expired beer and 1,592 other bottles of alcohol bearing customs stickers that do not correspond to their capacity:

In a second operation in an unlicensed store that did not, police seized 2,782 bottles bearing no labels.

The police also seized 19,978 bottles with labels not corresponding to their actual capacity or their alcohol concentration.

The monitoring searches also enabled security services to seize 11,161 bottles bearing old customs stickers dating back to 2010 and 1,098 bottles bearing stickers dating from the period between 2011 and 2013.

DGSN said that the managers of the warehouses were subjected to preliminary inquiries under the supervision of the public prosecutor’s office to determine their involvement in the criminal acts.

The measures are part of the operations routinely carried out by security services across the country to detect violations of the current state of emergency, ensuring the correct and strict implementation of legal provisions related to the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Several security units carried out the operation, including representatives of the central national services in coordination with local authorities, municipal hygiene services, and representatives from the customs and the National Food Safety Offices.

Security services carried out similar operations across Morocco, including in Fez.

On Monday, judicial police in Fez seized more than 5,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks in two warehouses.

Investigations led authorities to seize the alcoholic beverages, part of which had expired, and a sum of money in national and foreign currency.

During the operation, police arrested three suspects with criminal records for selling unlicensed alcoholic beverages and drug trafficking charges.