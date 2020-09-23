The scientist warned earlier this month that he could quit if he sensed a sort of a rush to release an unsafe vaccine for the virus for political motives.

Rabat – Moroccan scientist Moncef Slaoui, who leads the US government’s COVID-19 vaccine program, has indicated that his team is making encouraging progress. The scientist said that the US could prioritize immunizing Americans likely to be harmed by the virus by December.

The Moroccan scientist told CNBC on Monday that the US could also use the vaccine on most of the elderly and health care workers in January .

The vaccine would be available for all later in January, February, March, and April.

Slaoui reassured the world that the COVID-19 vaccine development is progressing “very well.”

The scientist noted the US is investing in several manufacturing units to produce at least six vaccines.

“We are already stockpiling small amounts of vaccine doses that could become readily available in November or in December,” he said.

Politicizing COVID-19

President Trump vowed last week that the US could produce the vaccine by the end of October. He also promised that his country will manufacture at least 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of 2020.

Polls from CNBC/Change Research, however, found that 61% of potential voters are concerned about the efficiency of the vaccine.

CNBC reported today that the likely voters are concerned about how Trump might be attempting to “push out the vaccines too early” to earn votes for a second term in the White House.

The CNBC poll shows that 52% of the people surveyed are “very concerned.”

Amid such politicization of the pandemic, Moncef Slaoui warned earlier this month that he would not accept any political pressure to put out an unsafe COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview with Science Insider, the Moroccan scientist also vowed to make available transparent data on his team’s progress.

For Slaoui, the November 3 election date should have no bearing on the COVID-19 vaccine development’s timeline.

Trump announced the appointement of Slaoui to lead his administration’s vaccine efforts in May.

Slaoui’s team wants to make 300 million doses of a safe and effective vaccine by January 2021.

A Moroccan-born scientist, Slaoui has helped develop over 14 vaccines throughout his career for several diseases, including ebola and malaria.

He was among the honorees of the Carnegie Corporation of New York’s 2020 Great Immigrants Awards.