The measure aims to detect as many COVID-19 cases as possible for quick medical intervention to avoid complications and fatalities, as well as to limit the spread of the virus.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced that all medical biology laboratories can now perform molecular screening tests for COVID-19.

The health ministry said that laboratories can perform molecular screening by “qRT-PCR for SARS-CoV2 with or without serological tests.”

The labs must meet all the specifications of this version. The move aids in strengthening the network of molecular and serological diagnostic laboratories for COVID-19.

The measure seeks to make COVID-19 tests accessible to everyone in Morocco and to ensure wide screening to detect as many cases as possible.

The ministry invited medical biology laboratories wishing to join the COVID-19 lab network to download the latest specifications from www.inh.ma and “make a request accompanied by the said specifications duly dated, signed and stamped bearing the words ‘read and approved’ against the receipt from the regional health directorate.”

Authorized laboratories should report all results of tests to health directorates and delegations within 24 hours.

The decision comes a month after Morocco granted licenses to private sector laboratories to carry out COVID-19 screening tests.

Previously, the ministry only allowed a specific list of laboratories and hospitals in Morocco to carry out COVID-19 tests, for patients with symptoms and their contacts.

The announcement comes amid a notable increase of COVID-19 cases in the North African country.

As of September 28, Morocco recorded 119,107 infections, including 97,468 recoveries and 2,113 deaths.