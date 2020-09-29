Kuwait Appoints Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah as New Emir

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, is set to take the constitutional oath on Wednesday.

As Kuwait mourns the death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the country has announced the appointment of the new emir on state television. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah is set to become the new emir of Kuwait.

The heir apparent and half-brother of the late ruler will take the constitutional oath in accordance with Article 60 of the Kuwaiti constitution on Wednesday, according to National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim.

The 83-year-old crown prince is set to become the 16th ruler in Kuwait’s Al Sabah dynasty and the sixth emir since Kuwait became independent from Britain in 1961.

Sheikh Nawaf previously served as the minister of defense and the minister of interior. Following the 1990 Gulf War, he became the minister of labor and social affairs until 1992.

From 1994 to 2003, he acted as the deputy chief of the Kuwaiti National Guard.

Sheikh Nawaf is no stranger to his new royal duties. In July, as Sheikh Sabah’s health was failing, the late emir passed along some of his responsibilities to the heir apparent.

Like his predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf has prioritized the stability of the region. Gulf News reports he played an active role in the meetings of the interior ministers of the GCC, focusing on promoting cooperation against common threats.

Sheikh Sabah died on Tuesday, September 29, at the age of 91.

After the emir’s death, Kuwait declared an official 40-day mourning period and closed official departments for three days from Tuesday.

The late emir had a history of medical problems, some unspecified. He underwent surgery in July 2020 for an unknown condition and traveled to the US for further treatment.

Kuwaitis remember Sheikh Sabah for his diplomatic and humanitarian responses to regional issues, such as the ongoing Gulf rift and the Syrian civil war.