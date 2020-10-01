Belgian-Moroccan Zakia Khattabi Becomes Belgium's Climate Minister

Belgium also appointed Moroccan-Belgian politician Meryam Kitir as minister of development cooperation.

Rabat – Belgian-Moroccan politician Zakia Khattabi has secured a place in Belgium’s new government, where she will serve as the minister of environment and climate.

Born in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to Moroccan parents from Tetouan, Zakia Khattabi holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from the Universite Libre du Bruxelles (ULB).

The 44-year-old was elected to the Brussels parliament in 2009. Her party appointed her to the senate the same year.

In 2014, the Belgian-Moroccan politician joined the federal parliament.

Zakia Khattabi served as the president of the Ecolo party, a Francophone party based on green politics, from 2015 until September 2019.

The politician was also a municipal councilor in Ixelles.

According to the Brussels Times, Khattabi is “credited with helping engineer the successful campaign for the Ecolo-Groen coalition in the communal and federal elections.”

Zakia Khattabi also attempted to secure a seat as a judge in Belgium’s Constitutional Court. The politician, however, failed to obtain the votes required from the senate members earlier this year.

Some senate members thought Khattabi did not have enough judicial background to assume the position, according to the Brussels Times.

Ecolo, however, was determined to back her candidacy.

Helene Ryckmans, head of Ecolo’s parliamentary group, said “Zakia Khattabi continues to show all of the qualities required to exercise this role. She has shown her attachment to the values of democracy.”

In addition to Khattabi, Belgium also appointed Belgian-Moroccan politician Meryam El Katir as the minister of development cooperation.