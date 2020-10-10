The Ministry of Health counted 42 more COVID-19-related fatalities

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 3,443 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 149,841.

This is the second highest number of COVID-19 infections that the Ministry of Health has recorded in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s highest daily record was set yesterday with 3,445 new infections.

The country also reported another 1,832 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 124,854. The national recovery rate is 83.3%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 42 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,572. The mortality rate is now 1.72%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 22,415 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 10.

Morocco counts 445 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 41 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,688 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,703,943 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,733 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 18 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 407 new cases. The region also recorded two additional deaths.

The Oriental region registered 250 new cases and two COVID-19-related deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 223 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 204 new cases and four new fatalities.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 194 new cases and three additional fatalities.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 174 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows 103 new infections. The region saw one additional COVID-19-related death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 34 new COVID-19 infections and one additional death.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (32 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (9) reported no additional fatalities.

Read also: Morocco Extends State of Health Emergency Until November 10