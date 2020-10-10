The Ministry of Health counted 42 more COVID-19-related fatalities
Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 3,443 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 149,841.
This is the second highest number of COVID-19 infections that the Ministry of Health has recorded in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s highest daily record was set yesterday with 3,445 new infections.
The country also reported another 1,832 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 124,854. The national recovery rate is 83.3%.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 42 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,572. The mortality rate is now 1.72%.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 22,415 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 10.
Morocco counts 445 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 41 are under artificial respiration.
Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,688 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Approximately 2,703,943 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.
COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco
Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,733 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 18 fatalities.
Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.
The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 407 new cases. The region also recorded two additional deaths.
The Oriental region registered 250 new cases and two COVID-19-related deaths.
The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 223 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.
The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 204 new cases and four new fatalities.
The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 194 new cases and three additional fatalities.
The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 174 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
The Draa-Tafilalet region follows 103 new infections. The region saw one additional COVID-19-related death.
The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.
The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 34 new COVID-19 infections and one additional death.
The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (32 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (9) reported no additional fatalities.