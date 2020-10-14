Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 3,387 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 160,333.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 3,387 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 160,333.

The country also reported another 2,497 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 133,959. The national recovery rate is 83.6%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 41 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,726. The mortality rate is now 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 23,648 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14.

Morocco counts 525 patients with severe symptoms, including 62 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 58 are under artificial respiration.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 26%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,061 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,786,126 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,784 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 12 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Oriental region registered 329 new cases and one COVID-19-related death.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 329 new cases. The region also recorded four additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 185 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 172 new cases and eight new fatalities.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 137 new cases and four additional fatalities.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet confirmed 123 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases. It was the only Moroccan region to report no new COVID-19-related fatalities today.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 45 new COVID-19 infections and one additional death.

Finally, the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region recorded nine new COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

The Ministry of Health announced Tuesday evening in its bimonthly report on Morocco’s outbreak that the average reproductive rate of the virus has fluctuated between 0.98 and 1.2 over the last two weeks. The ministry said that its objective is to reduce the rate to 0.7 in all Moroccan regions.

The ministry based its report on the evolution of the domestic epidemiological situation between September 29 and October 12.

During this period Morocco confirmed a total of 34,654 new COVID-19 cases, representing a significant increase from the 25,613 new cases confirmed in the first two weeks of September.