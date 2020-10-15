The number of suspected COVID-19 cases that have tested negative since the virus broke out in Morocco is approaching three million.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,317 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 163,650.

The country also reported another 2,077 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 136,036. The national recovery rate is 83.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 46 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,772. The mortality rate is now 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 24,842 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.

Morocco counts 521 patients with severe symptoms, including 48 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 52 are under artificial respiration.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 25.6%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,111 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,806,237 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,708 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 19 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Oriental region registered 419 new cases and five COVID-19-related deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 233 new cases. The region also recorded three additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 217 new cases and four more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 202 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 146 new cases and five more fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 11 new COVID-19 infections and one more fatality.

Finally, the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region recorded seven new COVID-19 cases. It is the only region in Morocco to have reported zero deaths within the last 24 hours.