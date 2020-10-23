Sudan Agrees to Normalize Diplomatic Ties with Israel

The agreement confirms reports emphasizing that US efforts to persuade more Arab states to establish diplomatic ties focused on Sudan.

Rabat – Sudan is set to become the third Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel to establish full diplomatic relations.

Spokesman of the White House Judd Deere said on Twitter that US President Donald Trump announced the news today.

“#BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump has announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalization of relations,” the US official wrote.

He described the announcement as another “major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords.”

“His announcement came shortly after the White House said he had informed Congress of his intent to remove Sudan from the state sponsor of terrorism list,” CNN reported.

Observers linked the US’ removal of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terror with the deal between Israel and the Arab country.

With today’s announcement, Sudan is set to become the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, after the UAE and Bahrain.

The agreement comes just a few days after the UAE announced its decision to exempt Israeli travelers from visa requirements.

The Gulf country and Israel also signed agreements to improve trade, aviation, and investment.

International news outlets expected Sudan to be among the Arab countries to normalize ties after Trump said Sudan would follow the UAE and Bahrain.

In September, the New York Times reported that US efforts to persuade Arab nations to normalized ties with Israel were focused on Sudan.

Trump, vying for re-election on November 3, vowed that more Arab countries will normalize ties with Israel.

The US president’s plans and the decision of the UAE and Bahrain stirred controversy across the globe, including in Morocco.

Thousands marched in Rabat on September 18 to condemn any normalization with Israel and reiterate support for the Palestinian cause.

Moroccan activists, including the President of the Islamic Unity and Reform Movement, Abderrahim Chikhi; the General Secretary of the Unified Socialist Party, Nabila Mounib; and the President of the Moroccan Observatory for the Fight Against Normalization, Ahmed Ouihmane, were among those who participated in the demonstration.