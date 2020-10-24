Rabat – Paraguay’s National Police uncovered a gruesome scene when they found seven decomposed bodies in a container. Employees of a local company alerted police who proceeded to find that one of five containers filled with fertilizer in Paraguay’s capital Asuncion contained seven bodies in a late state of decomposition.

The tragic news caught global attention after the discovery, briefly opening the world’s eyes on the extremely inhumane conditions that millions of irregular migrants have to endure during their improbable, risk-fraught journeys to places they hope will provide safety.

Deputy Commissioner Miguel Rivarola, Deputy Chief of the 11th Metropolitan Police Station confirmed to Paraguayan outlet Ultima Hora that the remains of the seven bodies had been transferred to the local morgue for further inspection.”The remains were among fertilizers, a Serbian nationality document was found,” he said.

Paraguayan police see the case as an irregular migration attempt gone horribly wrong.

The container had departed from Serbia on July 22, making stops in Croatia, Egypt, Spain and Argentina before finally arriving in Asuncion on October 19. Employees of a local agricultural company made the gruesome discovery and alerted police. The seven bodies found in the container in Paraguay likely belonged to people who had been abandoned by human traffickers.

Forensic doctor Pablo Lemir told the BBC that three of the seven migrants were of Moroccan origin and that all seven were men who had died of asphyxiation during the journey. Local prosecutor Marcelo Saldivar confirmed that Moroccan documents had been found with the bodies which had rapidly decomposed because of the fertilizer in the container.

Traffickers deceived the men

Police think the men had planned to escape the container in Croatia before the ship was loaded onto a cargo ship. According to this theory, the human traffickers may have promised the seven men to open the container once in Croatia. But they abused the migrants’ trust, abandoning them to rot in the container. The men are likely to have died months ago, according to a representative of Paraguay’s prosecutor’s office.

Alongside the seven skulls of the migrants, police found headphones, food and backpacks containing clothes Inside the container. “They were people who had clearly prepared everything necessary for a journey,” Prosecutor Saldivar said.

Employees of the local firm who informed Paraguay police said they found the bodies after deciding to open the container after noticing a strong smell coming from the shipping cargo. Deputy Commissioner Rivarola told local media that little remained of the men when they were discovered in the neighborhood of Santa Maria de Asuncion.

The gruesome discovery of seven bodies in a shipping container shocked Paraguay, with news outlets describing the horror and the sad fate of the seven men who perished. The story also confronted Paraguayans with the horrific consequences of the often ill-fated desperate migration attempts to Europe.

