Gendarme Stops Traffic in Tangier to Reunite Stray Puppy With Mother

Moroccans and foreigners alike know Tangier as one of the cities in Morocco where stray animals are relatively well-treated.

Spread the love



A member of the Royal Moroccan Gendarmerie stopped traffic in Tangier to reunite a stray puppy with its mother and siblings.

An unidentified driver captured heartwarming photos of the officer carrying the puppy across Al Malousa road in Tangier to its mother and at least three other puppies.

Social media users celebrated the small act of kindness.

This is not the first time the public has documented Tangier law enforcement caring for animals.

Photos went viral on Moroccan social networks in April of a police officer in Tangier feeding stray cats. The photos show the officer distributing food to at least 15 hungry cats, to the delight of Moroccan animal lovers. Other police officers in Tangier were photographed feeding stray cats and dogs around the same time.

The gestures came at a time when cafes and restaurants were closed and garbage collection was ramped up to meet sanitary standards, leaving many stray cats and dogs without their regular food supply.

Moroccan citizens and residents who regularly feed strays were also confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown and were therefore unable to aid the animals in the streets. As well, some animal welfare associations had to pause regular services due to travel restrictions, a lack of donations, and the inability of foreign volunteers to enter the country.

Moroccans and foreigners alike know Tangier as one of the cities in Morocco where stray animals receive relatively good treatment, in part thanks to the work of associations such as SFT Animal Sanctuary and its founder Sally Kadaoui.

The SFT founder shared the photos of the gendarme helping the stray puppy across the Tangier-Tetouan road, thanking him for the “act of kindness and humanity.”

Sally Kadaoui’s goal is to make Tangier the first rabies-free city in Africa. SFT’s Project Hayat catches stray dogs in Tangier and neuters, treats, and vaccinates them against rabies. The dogs then return to their “territory” with yellow tags to designate them as rabies-free, which protects the local community from the deadly disease.

The association also has a network of volunteers and “guardians” who care for strays in their neighborhoods with food provided by SFT and keep an eye on their overall health.

Project Hayat also works to quell public fear of stray dogs and educate Moroccans on ways to respond to potentially dangerous animals.

SFT has worked with the local government in Tangier to end the inhumane and inefficient practice of culling, or killing stray animal communities to reduce their population.