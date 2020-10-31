The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 181,275.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,790 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 219,084.

Morocco also reported another 3,350 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 181,275. The national recovery rate is 82.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 70 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,695. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 34,114 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Morocco counts 814 patients with severe symptoms, including 37 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 69 are under intubation, while 468 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 35.3%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,537 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,107,566 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,806 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 13 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 736 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded eight additional deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 428 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 195 new cases and eight new fatalities.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 181 additional COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases and six new fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 96 new cases and three additional deaths.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region confirmed zero new cases but also registered one additional COVID-19-related fatality.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (65 additional COVID-19 cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (29) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (17) did not record any additional fatalities.