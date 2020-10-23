Casablanca Strengthens COVID-19 Lockdown Measures on Road Users

Casablanca-Settat confirmed over 2,000 cases on Thursday alone, an alarming number that pushed authorities to take extra measures to limit the spread of the pandemic in the region.

Rabat – As its local lockdown measures continue, the Casablanca-Settat governorate called today on road users who do not have an exceptional movement permit to use an external orbital highway while passing through the district of Casablanca.

A statement from the governorate said the decision is within the framework of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, to activate regulatory requirements.

The decision also seeks to strengthen the lockdown measures reimposed in the city of Casablanca since September 7, including the closure of its entries and exits.

The Casablanca-Settat region alone confirmed over 2,000 cases on Thursday as the total number of infections in Morocco rose to 186,731.

The number of deaths nationwide also mounted to 3,132, while recoveries stood at 154,481. Active COVID-19 cases reached 29,118 on October 22.

Through the new measure, Casablanca authorities seek to ensure that all travelers and people who need to leave the city have an exceptional movement permit stamped by local security services.

Road users coming from different Moroccan cities and heading toward another city through Casablanca must, therefore, take the external orbital highway if they do not have an exceptional transport license that allows them to enter the city, the governorate said.

The statement added that anyone failing to respect the decision will receive a penalty, calling for all citizens to interact “positively and engage with all commitment and responsibility in efforts aimed at limiting the spread of the pandemic.”

On Monday, Morocco’s government decided to extend lockdown measures in the city of Casablanca for 14 more days to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The country launched the renewed lockdown measures on September 7, calling on citizens to strictly respect preventive procedures.

The measures include social distancing, the wearing of masks, and the closure of Casablanca’s entries and exits, among other stipulations.

Read Also: Morocco Extends Lockdown Measures in Casablanca for 2 Weeks