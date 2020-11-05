Sergio Ramos Insults Moroccan International Footballer Achraf Hakimi

Spread the love

Meknes – The captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, violently insulted Moroccan professional football player Achraf Hakimi on Tuesday during a match on the third day of the UEFA Champions League.

The two were former teammates when Hakimi played for Real Madrid. The Moroccan player fell into Madrid’s penalty box after Casemiro blocked him. Real Madrid’s captain humiliated the Moroccan right-wing and tried to pull him up.

The Merengues’ defender shouted while trying to pick Hakimi up, “Get up you son of a b****! Get up! Your mother is b**** who gave birth to you. Stop screaming like a rat!”

Apparently, Sergio Ramos thought Achraf Hakimi was faking an injury to receive a penalty kick. However, his reaction was over the top. Football fans know Ramos well for his harsh behavior in games.

The video of the insult went viral on social media and incited strong reactions from netizens condemning the rough humiliation.

In the end, Real Madrid won the game against Inter Milan 3-2. Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 24th minute, taking advantage of a failed pass by his former teammate, Hakimi.

Sergio Ramos was able to double the score with one of his known headers that startled Inter’s goalkeeper, Samir Handanovic.

The match was heated. Inter Milan somewhat balanced the score thanks to a goal by Lautaro Marinez in the 34th minute. Ivan Perisic added to the Italian team’s momentum with a goal at minute 68.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo managed to shoot a goal and bring the Spanish royal team to three points in the final minutes.

The two teams will meet again on November 25, on the 4th day of the competition.