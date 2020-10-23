Inter Milan Announces Achraf Hakimi’s COVID-19 Recovery

The recovery comes just a few days after Inter Milan shared the news that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rabat – Italian football club Inter Milan announced today the recovery of Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi from COVID-19.

The football club announced in a statement that Hakimi tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“The player, completely asymptomatic, was subjected to an additional check today to assess his actual situation,” the club said.

The news came after the Italian football giant announced on October 21 that Achraf Hakimi had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hakimi, a key football player for Intern Milan, missed the club’s match on Wednesday against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The match was among the first for the UEFA Champions League.

Hakimi joined Inter Milan in September after he signed a deal with the Italian club in June.

Compared to other football players, Achraf Hakimi recovered from COVID-19 in record time.

International media reported on Thursday that Portuguese international football player Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Ronaldo first tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13.

Italian and Spanish media have long praised Hakimi’s performance.

Spanish sports news outlet Marca described Hakimi as “one of the best attacking full backs of recent years.”

Hakimi received the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year award in January 2020. This made him the first player to win the decoration twice in a row, after receiving the 2018 accolade in January 2019.