Kamala Harris Set to Become 1st Female Vice-President in US History

Biden’s win means that Kamala Harris we'll be the first woman of color to serve as a vice-president of the United States of America.

Rabat – The Associated Press (AP) projected the win of California Senator Kamala Harris as the first female vice-president.

American and international media are celebrating the achievement of the first female vice-president who is also the first woman of color to take this position.

Harris was born in 1964 to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.

A former prosecutor, Kamala Harris is also the California senator.

She was the first Indian American to serve as a US senator and the second African American woman.

A graduate of Howard University, Kamala Harris served as a prosecutor on domestic violence and child exploitation cases.

In Oakland, Kamala Harris worked as a deputy district attorney in the 90s, and was also elected attorney general of California in 2010.

This year’s election was unprecedented in the history of the US.

As Americans across the world waited for the end of the vote count in vain, tensions rose amid calls from Trump supporters to “end of the count.”

Trump took to the Supreme Court, saying the decision to count the votes by mail was illegal and accusing Joe Biden of “stealing” the election.

Celebrations are ongoing in the US with millions of US citizens in the street waving flags and using cars’ horns to celebrate Biden’s win.

Biden and Harris exceeded the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the election. The White House has not yet confirmed the results, but the US’ leading media organizations have already reported Biden’s victory.

“This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started,” Kamala Harris said in her Twitter.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, is confident that the projected results are conclusive. He has already celebrated his victory, saying that he is honored to be the president-elect of “our great country.”

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he added.

But Donald Trump has defied the projected results, saying that he won the election “by a lot!.”

In another tweet, he said that many people were defending his candidacy and calling for the end of the votes count.

“WE DEMAND TRANSPARENCY (As Legal Observers were refused admittance to count rooms)!”