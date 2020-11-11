Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Dies at 84

Spread the love

Rabat – The Prime Minister of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, after a long battle with chronic illness.

The prime minister died at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in the US, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The country will proclaim a one-week mourning period starting November 12 and suspend all government activity for three days, by order of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The king also ordered that all flags in Bahrain be flown at half-mast.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the Royal Court of Bahrain announced that the burial ceremony will be limited to a number of relatives only.

Sheikh Khalifa was one of the longest-serving prime ministers in the world. He became prime minister of Bahrain in 1970.

He served during the 2011 Arab Spring protests in Bahrain. The opposition in Bahrain demanded his removal from his position over corruption allegations.

Bahrain and Morocco enjoy warm diplomatic relations.

The Gulf country has voiced its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara on several occasions.

In addition, Bahrain commends Morocco’s initiatives in fighting terrorism and the peace roles the country plays on various levels.

The commissioner of the Bahraini Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs, and Waqf, Farid Ben Yaakoub Al Miftah, said in 2019 during a meeting with Morocco’s ambassador to Manama that King Mohammed VI’s actions in fighting terrorism have upheld the “real image” of Islam.

