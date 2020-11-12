This is the fourth new record that the Ministry of Health has confirmed in November.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 6,195 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 276,821.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases that Morocco has recorded in 24 hours. The second highest daily count was that of yesterday, November 7, with 5,836 new infections.

Morocco also reported another 4,297 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 226,040. The national recovery rate is 81.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 64 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,570. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 46,211 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 12.

Morocco counts 967 patients with severe symptoms, including 93 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 72 are under intubation, while 424 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 37%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,370 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,299,871 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 19 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 1,062 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 16 additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 642 new cases and six more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 593 new COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 424 new cases and five new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 345 new COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 189 additional cases and four more fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 140 additional COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (147 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (104), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (36) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.