Polisario Leader Flees Tindouf After Failed Attack Against Morocco

Spread the love

The leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, has fled the separatist group’s headquarters in Tindouf, southwestern Algeria, Le360 reported, citing “reliable sources.”

According to Le360’s report, Ghali disappeared from the Tindouf camps this morning soon after Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces intervened to secure in Guerguerat the flow of goods and people across the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Armed members of the Polisario Front have blocked the borders since October 21.

Le360’s sources said that Ghali fled Rabouni, the headquarters of the Polisario Front, and headed east towards the Algerian desert.

The exact whereabouts of Ghali and the motives of his disappearance are yet unknown.

The news of his disappearance came soon after the Polisario Front attempted to attack the Moroccan defense wall in Mahbes, the closest town to the Moroccan-Algerian border and the Tindouf camps.

Morocco’s armed forces neutralized the threat by destroying all of Polisario’s tanks that took part in the offensive. The Moroccan army did not sustain any damage during the skirmish.

Polisario’s hostile act, which put an end to the 1991 ceasefire agreement, came after Morocco secured the flow of commercial and civil traffic in Guerguerat.

The Moroccan army’s “non-offensive” operation in Guerguerat led members of the separatist group to abandon the crossing point. Videos and photos documenting the scene show Polisario’s militia burning their camping tents before fleeing.