Morocco’s government said that no contacts were made with Polisario’s separatist militants as they fled the region during the army’s intervention.

Rabat – Morocco’s government held an emergency meeting today amid Polisario’s escalations in the Guerguerat buffer zone, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said on Friday that the meeting convened leaders of all political parties to inform them of the latest developments in the buffer zone of Guerguerat, including Morocco’s intervention to ensure the flow of commercial and civilian traffic.

King Mohammed VI’s advisor Fouad Ali El Himma also attended the meeting, along with Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita.

El Othmani said in a statement this morning that Morocco’s decision to dispatch military personnel in the region came after the country invested in all peaceful means to urge Polisario’s militias to leave the region and stop blocking traffic in the region.

The head of government echoed a statement from Morocco’s Ministry of Interior, saying that such acts come in full compliance with international law.

El Othmani also recalled that Morocco “remained in contact with the Secretary-General of the United Nations at the request of his majesty [King Mohammed VI], and with the members of the Security Council, to inform them of all developments.”

The top official also recalled the attempts of UN components, including MINURSO, to resolve the escalation through dialogue.

“Morocco exercised for 22 days the utmost restraint,” but the country’s intervention was necessary after Polisario’s relectuance.

“There was no contact with the separatist militias, as they withdrew as soon as the Royal Armed Forces intervened to secure the area,” El Othmani assured.

On Friday morning, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces announced they had set up a security cordon to secure the flow of goods and people in the region in response to Polisario’s illegal maneuvers in Guerguerat.

FAR insisted that the move was a “non-offensive operation without any bellicose intent.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced the acts of Polisario’s militants and accused the separatist group of hindering the UN-led political process to find a solution for the Western Sahara conflict.

“These acts undermine the chances of any relaunch of the political process sought by the international community,” the ministry said.