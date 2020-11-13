In 2007, the village of Anfgou saw the death of over 30 children due to freezing temperatures.

Rabat – Morocco’s health delegate in the province of Azilal has mobilized a mobile medical unit for the commune of Ouaouizeght to face an upcoming cold wave.

Located in the High Atlas Mountains, the province of Azilal is known for its cold winters, snowfalls, and difficult roads.

The initiative is part of Morocco’s efforts to fight the impact of extreme cold on residents’ health and well-being.

The move aims to strengthen the presence of primary health care facilities, ensure continuous medical services, as well as improve mobile health offerings in remote areas.

In January, the Ministry of Health announced the distribution of 150 satellite phones in several mountainous villages across Morocco to help residents communicate amid cold snaps.

The ministry first launched the initiative 10 years ago with the aim to tackle the impact of cold waves, often marked by road interruptions due to heavy snowfalls.

The program also includes mobilizing a monitoring committee to provide residents with necessary services during cold snaps.

The committee identified, as of November 2019, 1,753 neighborhoods threatened with isolation in the event of extreme winter weather.

Last year also saw the mobilization of 2,480 doctors and medical staff, 745 mobile medical units, 465 ambulances, 1,480 snow removal machines, and 1,003 drivers.

In 2007 the village of Anfgou, between the provinces of Khenifra and Midelt, saw a tragedy due to a cold snap. Freezing temperatures claimed the lives of over 30 children due to a lack of means for heating.

Following the Anfgou incident, the Ministry of Interior in 2007 launched a plan to assist populations affected by cold waves by providing residents with commodities, heating, and livestock feed, in addition to telecommunications systems.