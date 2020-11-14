EU Official Commends Morocco’s Respect of Ceasefire in Western Sahara

In addition to the European official, several Arab countries have expressed support for Morocco’s intervention in Guergarat.

Rabat – The European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, commended on Saturday Morocco’s commitment to the ceasefire in Western Sahara in light of the recent developments in Guerguerat.

#Sahara_Occidental Les tensions doivent laisser place au processus politique. Je salue l’attachement par le Maroc au cessez-le-feu. Garantir la libre circulation des personnes&des biens est fondamentale. Préserver la stabilité politique et économique du voisinage est primordiale. — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) November 14, 2020

Commenting on the success of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces in clearing the way between Morocco and Mauritania on November 13, Varhelyi underlined the significance of restoring and preserving the free movement of people and goods.

On Friday evening, Morocco’s army announced that it had “completely secured” the Guergarat passage, allowing cross-border traffic to resume after a three-week-long Polisario blockade.

Hours within Morocco’s intervention, UN Secretary-GeneralAntonio Guterres expressed his concern over further escalations, warning against the violation of the ceasefire. The ceasefire has been in place since September 1991.

In Mauritania, meanwhile, Morocco’s operation has elicited warm comments, with the Mauritanian public and press expressing relief over Morocco’s successful mission.

The country had suffered a severe economic stagnation after the Polisario blockade prevented several Moroccan cargo trucks from crossing to Mauritania.

According to Varhelyi, preserving the political and economic stability of the neighborhood is essential.

The Hugarian official also called on the necessity of embracing the UN-led political process in addressing the Western Sahara issue.

In recent years, Morocco’s Autonomy Plan has received international recognition for proposing a “credible,” “pragmatic,” and “lasting” solution to the decades-long Sahara dispute.

Late last month, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2548, its latest on the Western Sahara question. The resolution renewed the mandate of the UN peacekeeping operation in Western Sahara, MINURSO, and acknowledged Morocco’s commitment to a political solution.

In addition to Varhelyi, several international governments and observers have expressed support for Morocco’s operation in Guergarat. Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Oman have, for example, welcomed Morocco’s operation and condemned Polisario’s hostile acts in Guerguerat.

In a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia denounced “any acts that threaten traffic in this vital pathway between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.”