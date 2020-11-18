Google Search Engine Doodle Celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day

People in the US, the UK, and other countries may not be able to see the doodle as the Google search engine logo is based on a user’s IP address.

Rabat – Following previous trends, Google has changed its official logo to a “doodle” featuring a waving Moroccan flag to celebrate Morocco’s Independence Day.

Google users in Morocco will be able to see the animated red and green doodle from their devices.

Moroccans today are celebrating a historic day, reminiscing about the patriotism of the late King Mohammed V and his speech from Rabat announcing the end of the Spanish and French colonialism.

“We are delighted to announce the end of the trusteeship system and protectorate and the advent of freedom and independence,” said King Mohammed V on November 18, 1955, two days after he returned from forced exile in Madagascar.

The following year, Morocco gained independence from France on March 2, 1956, and from Spain on April 7, 1956.

In the early 1960s, Moroccans celebrated Independence Day on March 2 to mark the country’s freedom from French colonial rule.

When the late King Hassan II ascended the throne in 1961, he changed the date of Morocco’s Independence Day to November 18 as a tribute to his father. November 18 also coincides with the beginning of King Mohammed V’s rule in 1927.

Morocco has been independent from French and Spanish colonial rule for 64 years, but November 18, 2020, marks the 65th anniversary of King Mohammed V’s speech.

Google does not forget such events, and also commemorate other holidays, as well as the lives of famous artists, athletes, and other celebrities.

The Google logo that appears on search pages varies depending on the IP address and geographical location of the user, however.

People in the US, for instance, will find a different doodle on the Google search engine or the typical Google logo instead of the Moroccan Independence Day doodle.