Minister: Rise in Morocco’s COVID-19 Related Deaths Due to Rise in Cases

Khalid Ait Taleb said that deaths are most common among men and vulnerable categories.

Rabat – Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb explained on Tuesday that Morocco’s increase of COVID-19-related deaths is due to rising case numbers.

The minister also said that some provinces have moved to phase III of the spread of the virus.

According to the minister, “the upward trend in the number of infections accompanies the increase in the number of critical cases and deaths, as evidenced by the case fatality rate at the national level which has remained stable for months at 1.7%.”

The official described the rate as among the lowest in the world, reaching 2.5% at its peak.

He said that the epidemiological analysis of the national database relating to COVID-19 shows that those at higher risk of death due to the virus are men, adults over 65, and people suffering chronic health issues, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

The minister added that the average age of Moroccans who have died from COVID-19 is 66.5, while the average age of carriers is 40.

The health official said that men represent 69% of Morocco’s COVID-19-related deaths.

Approximately 55% of patients who died suffered from chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancer, and many other health problems, he said.

Khalid Ait Taleb emphasized that 89% of Morocco’s COVID-19-related deaths occurred in intensive care units.

Morocccan health authorities have recently recorded thousands of cases and a growing number of deaths on a daily basis.

The daily number of deaths often surpasses 80, a dramatic increase compared to the early months of Morocco’s outbreak, when the entire country was observing a strict lockdown.

As of November 18, Morocco’s health ministry confirmed 306,995 COVID-19 cases, including 5,013 deaths and 253,351 recoveries.

Today alone, the ministry confirmed 5,391 new cases and 81 deaths, as well as 5,757 recoveries.