Morocco to Create Commission to Track Private Clinic COVID-19 Patients

The ministry recorded several complaints including overpricing, demanding guarantee cheques among others.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Health, Khalid Ait Taleb, announced on Thursday the intent to create a central commission to monitor practices related to billing and insurance for COVID-19 patients in private clinics.

The commission will include the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health, the National Health Insurance Agency (ANAM), and the National Order of Physicians, affirmed the ministry in a press release.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health in Rabat, also resulted in the decision to create regional commissions for the same purpose.

The initiative follows several complaints from patients of excessive prices for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

During the meeting, Ait Taleb called for the respect of the country’s health protocol and official pricing for COVID-19 treatment. He urged his administration to firmly handle any violations.

Complainants must provide the Regional Inspectorate of Health with documents proving violations.

After public complaints emerged, the ministry decided on November 11 to publicize reference prices for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private clinics. It also launched an online platform for citizens to file complaints against private clinics that do not comply with the reference prices.

Depending on the severity of symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 at private Moroccan clinics can legally range between MAD 1,584 ($173) and MAD 34,720 ($3,793), according to the reference prices.

Among other violations that led the ministry to act is some private clinics’ requirement of guarantee cheques prior to treatment.

Ait Taleb spoke about the issue at the House of Councilors on November 17, stating that Moroccan law forbids this practice. The official backed his remarks with Article 75 of Law 131.12 relating to the practice of medicine.