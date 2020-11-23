Morocco’s Development Model Commission to Submit Report in January

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Special Commission for the Development Model (CSMD) announced on Monday the end of its broad consultation process, which started in December 2019.

CSMD pledged in a press release that it will submit a report to King Mohammed VI by early January 2021. In June, King Mohammed VI agreed to extend the delivery of CSMD’s report for six additional months.

The extension came to allow the commission to “deepen the different aspects of the projected development model and to integrate in its work the implications and transformations engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic,” CMSD said in June.

The committee is in charge of advising on the country’s development trajectory to effectively meet Moroccans’ needs.

During its extensive consultation process, Morocco’s development model commission systematically collected Moroccans’ expectations, development concerns, and proposals over a period of 10 months.

The committee worked with trade union representatives, political parties, and economic operators, among others from the public and private sectors, to gather their suggestions and viewpoints.

The committee also launched the web portal https://www.csmd.ma in April to welcome input from individual Moroccans both at home and abroad. The commission organized several listening sessions across Morocco, with the aim to understand the expectations of citizens and other stakeholders.

The deadline for submitting suggestions on the platform is November 30, said the commission.

Morocco’s development model commission carried out 70 listening sessions, 113 workshops, and 35 citizen-specific listening sessions. The consultative process included visits to 30 different cities and listening to direct input from 10,000 citizens.

CSMD put a particular focus on regional development context, holding a number of meetings with representatives of the 12 Moroccan regions.

Meetings took place online due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which according to the committee also presented a chance to understand the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Morocco.