Spain’s Civil Society Condemns Polisario Supporters’ Acts in Valencia

The vandalism followed Morocco’s successful act to restore and secure traffic across the Morocco-Mauritania border after a three-week Polisario blockade.

Rabat – Following the violent November 15 protests by Polisario sympathizers at the Moroccan consulate general in Valencia, Spanish civil society has joined the chorus of parties condemning the hostile act.

A group of frenzied Polisario supporters lowered the Moroccan flag to hoist that of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

In addition to Morocco’s condemnation of the hostile protests, the Spanish government reacted quickly and denounced the act as illegal and not in accordance with international law.

The Club of Friends of Morocco in Spain, a Spanish NGO that operates to bring together the Spanish and Moroccan people, commended Spain’s reaction to the events.

The group also demanded a clarification of the events and called on the government to take the necessary measures to protect diplomatic missions to Spain.

The Spanish civil society group joins the protesting voices that the Moroccan representation in Spain commenced with its condemnation of the acts of vandalism. Ambassador of Morocco to Spain Karima Benyaich called the acts “irresponsible” and “criminal.”

In addition, human rights activists and other civilians, including dozens of Moroccans, participated in demonstrations across Spain, notably in Barcelona and Madrid, to denounce the November 15 incident.

Moroccan protesters carried Moroccan flags and chanted patriotic slogans.

The Spanish NGO considered the acts as a violation of the integrity and dignity of the consulate, noting that no demonstration should turn into illegal acts of violence.

According to Spanish news outlet Atalayar, the NGO includes over 100 intellectuals from the spheres of media, business, and politics, among others.

The same source said that Morocco’s former Ambassador to Spain Fadel Benyaich first launched the group with political advisor Boughaleb Al Attar, who has served as ambassador to Cuba since April 2018.

The Polisario supporters’ violations came in light of Morocco’s successful operation in Guerguerat to lift a three-week blockade by the separatist group’s militias.

The illegal occupation left 200 Moroccan trucks stranded at the Moroccan-Mauritanian border until Morocco’s Royal Armed forces moved to act. Leading a “non-offensive” operation, they established a security cordon to ensure the resumption of the flow of goods and people.

One day after Morocco’s act in Guerguerat, the leadership of the Polisario Front announced the end of its commitment to a 29-year-old ceasefire with Morocco.