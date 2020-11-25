A Tribute to Mahjoubi Aherdan

Spread the love

In mid-November, Mahjoubi Aherdan, founder of the Popular Movement, passed away at the age of nearly 100.



The deceased was one of the founders of the Popular Movement Party after the independence of Morocco, together with the late Abdelkrim Alkhatib, and he later held many government high positions.



In this testimony, I would like to review his virtues during his long political and cultural journey, and quote some of his words indicating his patriotism and loyalty to his country.



He was a multidimensional man but above all he remains a symbol of genuine patriotism. He was a talented writer, a great artist, and a seasoned politician who contributed immensely to the stability of Morocco and to human development.



As Moha Khettouch states in his work “Aherdan ou La Passion de la Liberté” (2000), “Aherdan is an extraordinary character, objectively having the multiple aspects of a political actor who is often overlooked by the chronicle and often ill-understood, because sporting a personal style rooted in the depths of the Moroccan homeland, authentic identity, in its plurality, richness and diversity.”



In an interview with “Aujourd’hui Le Maroc” newspaper in 2006, he said:

“I will continue to be resilient as long as I am alive.” This is how he responded to his detractors, after being elected president of the Popular Movement (MP) at the age of 85.

This plebiscite raised the eternal question: why do our politicians not spontaneously give way to the new generation? For Aherdan, the answer was simple: “Serving your country cannot be counted in years.” A former member of the National Liberation Army, Aherdan did assume the status of the “eternal resistant”. He had held several positions in many governments: several times minister, he was also governor, Member of Parliament, etc. He was also a member of the Consultative Council for Human Rights (CCDH).



Aherdan went on in the interview saying: “Aherdan will not leave the stage while he is alive. I expend my life, not that of others … While we certainly live in a changing world, change must still be made in the right direction. What does economic success mean if we lose what is best in ourselves?

For me, success comes down to the following: Being yourself and winning is the future. As far as modernity is concerned, I think that each era has its modernity…. You can only ride a fiery horse when you are a good rider.” For him, patriotism and the interests of the nation were above personal or party interests, and above all considerations.

His patriotic personality, resiliencr and optimism had always caught my attention and earned my admiration from a young age. I listened to his speeches with great interest because he spoke with a lot of wisdom, characteristic of great leaders.

I also read his wonderful Memoirs and some of his beautiful writings and poems, and have been influenced by his eternal paintings. I had the joy of meeting him many times at the Fès Festival of Amazigh Culture.

His intelligence and openness had earned him the respect of all who had worked with him or who had known him. In fact, he was a school of political integrity and sincere belonging to the motherland.



The character of Aherdan also fascinated more than one intellectual. Writer Zakia Daoud wrote the following: “Who in Aherdan is predominant, the painter, the poet or the politician? One would be hard pressed to say it and he himself does not have the answer.

In fact, he says: “In an individual’s life everything fits together. There are no partitions “. This individual is evolving; we can sense it very clearly in his paintings…. “(” Aherdan l’Amazigh “Zakia Daoud, 1968)



In an article published in homage to Aherdan in 2007, Fatema Mernissi wrote: “The two lessons of Aherdan are: first of all, self-confidence is not an elite affair! It’s a popular commodity! And you become powerful when you turn your anger into creativity! “



On a personal level, Aherdan was a symbol of Moroccan authenticity. He embodied this originality in all its dimensions: in his outfits, his movements, his words and his way of life. Everyone recognized his courage and honesty.



He had an exceptional talent bringing together the artist, the politician, the writer, the poet, the peasant and the ordinary citizen. His open-mindedness had allowed him to acquire a vast culture and knowledge. He was a true symbol of cultural diversity and an emblematic figure of the Moroccan culture.



He was also faithful to himself and to his principles, a servant of his country, of his friends and of his culture. Equal to himself, he was wise and honest in his words and actions. Integrity was the strength of Aherdan, which is why Moroccans respected him, Arabic and Amazigh speakers alike.



He was a symbol of Amazigh culture and national identity. Even those who disagreed with him in organizing the priorities of political action still conserved friendship and appreciation in their hearts for his declared pride in belonging to the nation and his availability to contribute to the construction of a modern Morocco replete with peace and justice.



He preferred the nation to the tribe, supported unity against separatism, and stood steadfast in the face of all crises and waves. He actively participated in the unification of the ranks of the popular movement in 2005.



Aherdan was a prodigious statesman who had captivated me with his ideas, his charisma, his strong personality, and his gentleness. Morocco has lost a great leader.



Moha Ennaji is a university professor-researcher in Fès, author of several books, the most recent of which is entitled “Managing Cultural Diversity in the Mediterranean Region”