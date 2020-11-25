Austria, Denmark Support Stability at Guerguerat Crossing Point

Morocco was successful in restoring peace and stability in the region on November 13 after Polisario’s provocations since October 21.

Rabat – Austria and Denmark have emphasized the importance of the security of the Guerguerat crossing point, joining a long list of countries that welcomed Morocco’s actions to secure the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Austria also expressed its support for the UN Secretary General to avoid an escalation of tensions. In a statement cited by Morocco’s state media, Austria called on all parties to resume the political process under UN auspices.

Nikolaj Harris, Denmark’s ambassador to Morocco, published a tweet on November 24 to voice Denmark’s support for EU High Representative Josep Borrel’s statement, which insisted on the importance of preserving the freedom of movement and cross-border trade in Guerguerat.

Josep Borrell issued a press release recently to stress the need to keep the region stable, without escalation, emphasizing the significant impact on the entire Maghreb and Sahel region.

The diplomat’s message emphasized the importance Denmark places on respecting the ceasefire agreement.

Denmark also expressed support for the UN-led political process to end the Western Sahara conflict.

Morocco was able to secure the Guerguerat buffer zone, along the Moroccan-Mauritanian border, through its peaceful action earlier this month on November 13.

The government mobilized its Royal Armed Forces personnel, who acted to secure the region.

The Polisario Front sent militiamen, women, men and children to carry out illegal protests in the area.

The protesters also blocked civil and commercial traffic in the region, sparking concerns and frustration.

Despite the intervention of MINURSO, the peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, the UN failed to solve the issue.

Polisario’s reluctance to leave the region forced Morocco to move to establish security.

Morocco’s operation received applause from a long list of countries in the Middle East, Africa, and the Carribean.

Guinea, Haiti, Senegal, and Chad are some of the most recent countries to express support for Morocco’s action against Polisario’s moves in the region.