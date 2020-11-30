Morocco Warns Against Change in Legal Status of Palestinian Territories

Spread the love

King Mohammed VI renewed Morocco’s commitment on Monday to continue to support the Palestinian cause.

To mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, on November 29, King Mohammed VI reaffirmed Morocco’s support for Palestinians.

“We stand by the Palestinian people and continue to support their legitimate rights in order to establish an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

The monarch reiterated the importance of the status of Jerusalem to all religions.

In his address to the head of the Committee on the Exercise Of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the King acknowledged changes in the Middle East but said that he is convinced that the Palestinian question remains a priority.

“Regardless of the profound changes and developments that have taken place in the Middle East in recent years, I am convinced that the Palestinian question is the key to a permanent and comprehensive solution in the Middle East region,” the King said.

He said a solution to the conflict should be based on enabling all peoples of the region to live in peace and security in accordance with the principles of the two-state solution.

“It is necessary to break the current impasse as far as the peace process is concerned,” the King said.

The King also condemned “unilateral measures established in the occupied Palestinian territories,” saying they constitute violations of international legitimacy.

Recently, Israel approved new settlements in the Palestinian capital of East Jerusalem ahead of US President-Elect Joe Biden’s presidency.

The international community condemned the action which is against international law and UN resolutions.

King Mohammed VI renewed concerns regarding the situation, insisting on the need to refrain from “making any change that might affect the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories and to set about creating the right conditions for the resumption of meaningful, responsible negotiations.”

The King also recalled the visit of Pope Francis to Morocco in March 2019 and the signing of the Appeal For Jerusalem.

With the appeal, the King and the Pope insisted on the need to preserve the status of the holy city of Jerusalem as a common heritage of humanity.

The King also emphasized the importance of negotiations between the parties to the conflict, calling for the revival of direct talks between Palestinians and Israelis to resolve all contentious issues.

Morocco has long reaffirmed support for the Palestinian cause. The North African country renews commitment in defense of the legal rights of Palestinians on every appropriate occasion, emphasizing the importance of independence for Palestine, as well as the rights of Palestinians in East Jerusalem as their capital.