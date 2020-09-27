Morocco Reiterates Support for Palestinian Cause, Resolution in Libya

Morocco has reaffirmed its support for Palestine, effectively shooting down rumors that the country is open to normalization with Israel.

Rabat – Morocco’s government reiterated its firm support for the Palestinian cause during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

During his speech on Saturday, Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said “there can be no just and lasting peace without the Palestinian people being able to exercise their legitimate right to establish their independent and viable state, with Al Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital.”

The official stressed Morocco’s categorical rejections of all “unilateral actions of the Israeli authorities in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The head of government recalled King Mohammed VI’s position on the Palestinian cause. The monarch “insists on the preservation of the holy city of Al Quds, as a common heritage of humanity, a symbol of peaceful coexistence for the followers of the three monotheistic religions and center of influence for the values of mutual respect and dialogue.”

His statements refute rumors published by Israeli and US media that speculate Morocco is among the countries that would follow the lead of the UAE and Bahrain and normalize relations with Tel Aviv.

In addition to the Palestinian cause, El Othmani also expressed Morocco’s positions regarding several regional issues, including the Libya crisis.

Libya crisis

El Othmani emphasized Morocco’ssupport for an inter-Libyan solution to the country’s internal crisis. The security of Libya is an “integral part of the security of the kingdom of Morocco,” he said.

El Othmani added that nine years after the outbreak of the crisis in Libya, the security and humanitarian situation is “deteriorating due to the foreign interference including military intervention.”

The Moroccan official stressed that a political solution is the only way to end the crisis.

The solution should come from Libyans themselves “far from any interference and foreign agendas,” he continued.

Delegations from Libya’s rival parties convened in Bouznika, Morocco, from September 6-10 for high-level dialogue focused on finding a solution to the conflict.

Libya’s High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament issued a joint statement to thank Morocco and King Mohammed VI for hosting the dialogue and paving the way for peace talks.

The delegations also announced the adoption of a “comprehensive agreement” after the talks. Anadolu Agency recently reported that Morocco is set to host a new round of talks starting September 27.